Citations
Maryville
• Shannon Edward Carmichael, 41, Knoxville, was cited by Maryville Police officers at 3:12 p.m. May 27 for shoplifting.
• Benito Martinez, 43, Tarbett Road, Rockford, was cited by Maryville Police officers at 6:20 p.m. May 27 for driving on a suspended license.
• Dustin Lee Merrill, 28, Vonore, was cited by Maryville Police officers at 7:26 p.m. May 27 for failure to provide proof of insurance and for driving on a suspended license.
• Taylor Jean Johnston, 21, Floyd Porter Road, Maryville, was cited by Maryville Police officers at 7:19 p.m. May 27 for possession of marijuana.
• Benjamin Seth Sanders, 24, Landau Road, Maryville, was cited by Maryville Police officers at 7:19 p.m. May 27 for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and for driving on a suspended license. He also was issued a warning citation for illegal window tint.
• Harley Raines Hull, 21, Country Meadows Lane, Maryville, was cited by Maryville Police officers at 9:22 p.m. May 27 for driving with an expired license.
