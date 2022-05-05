Citations
Blount County
• Deputies cited Melody D. McCarter, 33, Knoxville, on charges of simple possession of Schedule VI and failure to provide proof of insurance. Police conducted a traffic stop after reportedly observing a light law violation; on approaching the driver, McCarter, deputies allegedly noticed a strong smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle. McCarter denied that there were drugs in the vehicle. Deputies searched the vehicle, reportedly finding approximately four grams of suspected marijuana.
