Citations
• Cassidy N. Peavler, 23, Knoxville, was cited by Maryville Police officers at 12:11 a.m. Nov. 9 on charges of simple possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and driving on a revoked license. An officer reported pulling her over because of an inoperable brake light and after smelling marijuana finding about 4.1 grams of a leafy green substance in the driver-side door, a scale with marijuana residue in the center console and a grinder in the trunk, as well as a small bag with 2.5 grams of a white powder, believed to be heroin, on Peavler.
• Taylor Jean Johnston, 23, Floyd Porter Road, Maryville, was cited by Maryville Police officers at 4:30 p.m. Nov. 8 on charges of simple possession of marijuana and using a cellphone while driving and violating the hands-free law. An officer reported after seeing her on the cellphone smelling marijuana and finding 13.2 grams in a backpack in the vehicle.
• Chrissian M. Robinson, 29, Sevierville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 7 p.m. Nov. 10 on a charge of simple possession of marijuana. Robinson was a passenger in a vehicle that officers pulled over after discovering the driver had an active warrant for arrest. After a K-9 alerted the vehicle, officers found 13.6 grams of marijuana that Robinson claimed was hers.
