Citations
• Amber Renee Mulholland, 40, Mountain View Avenue, Maryville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 5:24 p.m. Nov. 3 and charged with shoplifting and possession of drug paraphernalia. A loss prevention employee at Walmart, 1030 Hunters Crossing Drive, Alcoa, said he saw a woman, identified as Mulholland, conceal merchandise from the store’s makeup section in her back pocket. The total value of the merchandise was $24.06. During a search of Mulholland’s purse, an officer found a marijuana pipe and two pills of Gabapentin, an incident report states.
