Citations
• Danylle L. Servin was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 2 a.m. Oct. 9 on charges of possession of a schedule III narcotic and drug paraphernalia. She was the passenger in a vehicle pulled over after an illegal U-turn and lane swerving. Officers allegedly saw a scale with residue and called a K-9 officer to the scene, who gave a positive alert. During the search of the vehicle, two glass bongs, a marijuana grinder, meth pipe, baggies with residue and a pill were located. Most of what was found was allegedly in Servin's back pack. The report states she admitted to using meth twice a week, so officers completed a DCS referral since her 13-year-old son was with her in the car.
• Katrina Camille Lyles was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 11:36 Oct. 10 on charges of shoplifting and criminal trespassing at the Walmart on 1030 Hunters Crossing Drive. At the loss prevention office, Walmart employees found $135.72 worth of merchandise on Lyles.
(0) comments
