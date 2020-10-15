Citations
• Robert Reynolds, 41, Murdock Street, Alcoa, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 2:21 p.m. Oct. 14 and charged with theft by shoplifting less than $1,000. A loss prevention employee at Walmart, 1030 Hunters Crossing Drive, Alcoa, reported that Reynolds concealed three DVDs in his shorts, swapped the barcodes on three packs of Red Bull and left the store, an incident report states. The merchandise was recovered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.