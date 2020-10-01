Citations
• Robert Keith Peck, 54, Topside Road, Louisville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 12:32 p.m. Sept. 30 and charged with shoplifting. A loss prevention employee at Walmart, 1030 Hunters Crossing, Alcoa, reported that Peck put store items in his backpack and tried to leave without paying for them. The total value of the items was $47.87.
• Shane Mortiz Glover, 29, North Aurora, Illinois, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 7:32 p.m. Sept. 30 and charged with simple possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license and without insurance. During a traffic stop, an officer found in Glover's vehicle two baggies of a green leafy substance, as well as a box containing five marijuana pipes and two grinders, an incident report states.
• Christian Bartlett Gregory, 36, Louella Drive, Maryville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 11:48 p.m. Sept. 30 and charged with simple possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license. During a traffic stop, officers found in Gregory's vehicle 9.4 grams of a green leafy substance and rolling papers, an incident report states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.