Citations
• Aramis Rivera, 39, Knoxville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 2:03 a.m. Sept. 4 on charges of possession of marijuana and driving on a suspended driver's license. He was pulled over by an officer on Cusick Road and had his vehicle searched after suspicious behavior.
• Daniel R. Smith, 38, Edinburgh Drive, Maryville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 8:03 p.m. Sept. 5 on charges of possession of a narcotic. An officer responded to a call at Walmart, 1030 Hunters Crossing Drive, in regards to Smith sitting in his vehicle while impaired. The narcotic was found in his pant's pocket after he was treated for low blood sugar by AMR.
