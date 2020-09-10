Citations
Alcoa
• Shannon D. Newman, 36, Knoxville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 6:32 p.m. Sept. 9 and charged with simple possession after officers pulled Newman over for an expired registration and said they found 21.6 grams of marijuana in his car.
• Chastney Nicole Jones, 20, Bass Alley, Maryville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 9:01 p.m. Sept. 9 and charged with simple possession after officers pulled over a car in which she was a passenger and found a plastic baggy with a green leafy substance in her backpack.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.