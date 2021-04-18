Citations
• Brittney D. Russell, 34, Loudon, was cited by Maryville Police officers at 9:02 p.m. April 15 and charged with simple possession of a Schedule V substance, possessing drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license. In a vehicle Russell was driving, an officer found two pipes, a scale and a straw, all with white residue, plus 23 Gabapentin pills and multiple needles, tourniquets and opioid overdose kits, and Russell admitted all of the items were hers, an incident report states.
