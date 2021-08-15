Citations
• Beau Donovan Travis, 57, Quarry Road, Louisville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 4:58 p.m. Aug. 12 on a charge of shoplifting and issued a trespass warning from the management of Walmart, 1030 Hunters Crossing Drive, Alcoa. A loss prevention employee said Travis concealed in his clothing a book and colored pencils, valued at a total of $10.71, and left the store without paying for them.
