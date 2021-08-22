Citations
• Jalin J. Burks, 19, Island Drive, Maryville, was cited by Maryville Police officers at 10:30 a.m. Aug. 18 on a charge of simple possession of marijuana. Officers found him asleep in his car in front of his home with an estimated 12 grams in the car.
• Stephanie Lee Oliver, 47, Mentor Road, Louisville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 1:59 a.m. Aug. 20 at the Kenjo Market, 4228 Alcoa Highway, on a charge of simple possession of crack. A baggie containing 6.5 grams was located in her vehicle.
• Charles Edward Coppenger and Crystal Shiann McCarty, Lovers Lane, Townsend, were cited by Alcoa Police officers at 3:07 a.m. Aug. 20 at a vacant parking lot by Taco Bell, 2612 Alcoa Highway, on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. They denied ownership of paraphernalia found in the car, but were cited due to proximity to paraphernalia and history of charges.
