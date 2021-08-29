Citations
• Rachel Lynee Voelker, 25, Harrisdale Street, Maryville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 3:38 Aug. 26 for simple possession of marijuana. She and one other, who was arrested at that time and charged with driving on a revoked license, were reportedly found asleep inside of a car at a red light. The officer searched the vehicle and allegedly found 3 grams of marijuana, a scale and four unidentified pills.
• James B. Kelly, 42, Wales Avenue, Maryville was cited by Maryville Police officers at 5:38 p.m. Aug. 26 for simple possession of meth. An officer reported spotting him on East Harper Avenue by Aluminum Avenue walking with a heavy limp and patted him down before giving him a ride home, allegedly finding two knifes, a meth "pipe" and meth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.