• Kayla Michelle Camia, 27, Thornhill Drive, Maryville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 4:49 a.m. Dec. 10 and charged with simple possession of a Schedule I narcotic (heroin), simple possession of a Schedule II narcotic (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia. In the parking lot of E-Z Stop, 2028 E. Hunt Road, Maryville, Camia told officers she had heroin in her bra, and they found a baggie containing a gray powdery substance she confirmed was heroin, an incident report states. A crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine and a black digital scale with a white residue were found in Camia's bag, and Camia claimed ownership of the items and said the substance was methamphetamine, the report states. A man in a vehicle with Camia was arrested and charged with possession of a Schedule VI narcotic (marijuana) and six counts of violation of probation.
