Citations
Alcoa
• Emily N. Green, 20, Knoxville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 10:50 p.m. Feb. 15 on a charge of simple possession of marijuana. Officers reportedly observed Green driving at a speed of 82 miles per hour on a section of U.S. Highway 129 where the posted limit is 55 miles per hour. Officers conducted a traffic stop. On interacting with Green, officers reported noticing the smell of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. Green allegedly admitted that she had smoked marijuana in the vehicle and that there was marijuana in a Pringles container that she had placed in the vehicle's center console. Officers searched the vehicle and reported finding 12.5 grams of suspected marijuana in a Pringles can.
• Hope Leeann Oliver, 36, Nandina Drive, Maryville was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 3:24 p.m. Feb. 17 for theft. At 12:58 p.m. Feb. 17, officers responded to a report of shoplifting at the Dick's Sporting Goods located at 221 Hamilton Crossing. They spoke to the store manager, who reported that the store had been the site of multiple shoplifting incidents in recent weeks committed by the same person. Oliver allegedly stole $400 worth of store merchandise earlier that day by removing tags on unpurchased items and drove away from the store. Officers contacted Oliver, who reportedly denied the thefts.
Maryville
• Tommy Falzone, 41, East Lamar Alexander Parkway, Townsend, was cited at 10:22 p.m. Feb. 14 by Maryville Police officers for possession of Schedule VI and for possession of drug paraphernalia. Officers reported conducting a traffic stop on a vehicle they alleged was known to them be owned by Tommy Falzone, whose license was suspended. After initiating the traffic stop, officers reportedly asked Falzone if he was aware of his license' suspension, which Falzone allegedly confirmed. Officers noted that they asked Falzone if he would agree to a search of his vehicle, which he reportedly denied. Officers requested a K9 deployment, which, they noted in their report, led to a positive alert from the K9. They then conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle, allegedly finding a marijuana pipe and .22 grams of suspected marijuana.
