Citations
• Tiffany Paige Roberts, 33, Knoxville, was cited by Maryville Police officers at 6:51 a.m. Jan. 2 on charges of simple possession of schedule II and possession of paraphernalia. Officers responded to E-Z Stop, 2428 East Lamar Alexander Parkway, for a welfare check on a woman, later identified as Roberts, found lying in the bathroom floor. She allegedly acted unsettled toward the officers. They arrested her and charged her with public intoxication, adding the citations after searching her.
• Ryan Edward Tompkins, 26, Candler, North Carolina, was cited on a charge of possession of marijuana. He was pulled over in his vehicle for a "hands free" violation, and officers allegedly smelled marijuana. Tompkins allegedly told officers he had half an ounce of marijuana and where they could find it.
