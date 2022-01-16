Citations
• Matthew B. Pickett, 31, Knoxville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 9:56 p.m. Jan. 11 on a charge of simple possession of a schedule 6 and 1 narcotic. He was pulled over on Alcoa Highway after officers believed his windows were illegally tinted. Officers allegedly smelled burnt marijuana coming from inside his vehicle and located a marijuana cigar, THC wax and a mushroom in the center console.
• Sarah M. Wade, 22, Topside Road, Louisville, and Steven Dan Dodgins, of the same address, were cited by Alcoa Police officers on charges stemming from a Jan. 10 incident. Officers pulled the two over on Pellissippi Parkway for expired tags and allegedly smelled marijuana coming from the inside of the vehicle. Officers allegedly located 11.1 ounces of marijuana belonging to Dodgins and two digital scales in a box in the backseat. A search of Wade allegedly produced a bag of 7.4 grams of marijuana. She was cited on charges of possession of marijuana and paraphernalia. Wade was cited on a charge of possession of marijuana.
• Franklin J. Roddy, 63, West Watt Street, Alcoa, and Sandra Denise Hensley, 53, Foothills Village Circle, were cited by Alcoa Police officers on charges stemming from a Jan. 7 incident. Officers found the two in a vehicle during a property check of Howe Street Park, 225 West Edison Street, and had prior knowledge and a confirmation from dispatch that Roddy had a suspended driver's license. Officers allegedly saw paraphernalia while speaking with the two and got consent to search the vehicle. In Hensley's possession, they allegedly located a pipe and baggie of crack cocaine, and she was cited on charges of simple possession of crack cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of narcotics in a drug free zone. In Roddy's possession, they allegedly located marijuana and a pipe, and he was cited on charges of simple possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and possession of narcotics in a drug free zone.
• Forrest Ellsworth Riffey, 28, Knoxville, and Jonathon T. Morrison, were cited by Alcoa Police officers on charges stemming from a Jan. 7 incident. Officers allegedly observed the two removing items from the back of a parked U-Haul along Alcoa Highway and putting the items into their own vehicle. The two told officers U-Haul management gave them permission, which an officer later confirmed with a manager. During a search of their person, officers allegedly located drug paraphernalia on Morrison and a syringe and meth on Riffey. Inside the vehicle, officers reported finding paraphernalia belonging to Riffey, and he was cited on charges of simple possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. Morrison was cited him on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Maylynn A. West, 22, Corryton, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 2:53 a.m. Jan. 10 on a charge of simple possession of marijuana. Officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle on Grayson Drive. West was one of two occupants in the vehicle, and officers allegedly smelled marijuana coming from the inside on first contact. West allegedly told officers she had smoked marijuana in the vehicle and had more in the center console, where they reported finding three baggies and some paraphernalia.
• Briana Leshea Webb, 24, Sevierville Road, Maryville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 10:22 a.m. Jan. 12 on a charge of simple possession of marijuana. Webb was pulled over on Alcoa Highway for expired vehicle registration, and officers allegedly smelled marijuana emitting from the vehicle and saw smoke coming out the window as Webb rolled it down. Officers reported finding a baggie of marijuana and three half-burnt marijuana cigars. They also noted a child in the backseat of the vehicle and made a DCS referral.
• Ryan Edward Tompkins, 26, Candler, North Carolina, was cited by Maryville Police officers at 6:44 p.m. Jan. 6 on charges of possessing a Schedule VI narcotic and violating the "Hands Free" law. Tomkins admitted to an officer that he had ½ an ounce of marijuana in his vehicle, and the officer confiscated it, an incident report states.
