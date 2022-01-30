Citations
• Jamal Cairye Barrett, 20, Murfreesboro, was cited at 12:03 Jan. 26 by Maryville Police officers for simple possession of Schedule VI and for speeding. Officers observed Barrett and a male passenger allegedly traveling at a rate of 51 miles per hour in a 35 mile per hour zone and conducted a traffic stop. Barrett then reportedly told officers that he had marijuana in his car. Officers then conducted a search of the car and allegedly found marijuana in the locations Barrett had reportedly indicated.
