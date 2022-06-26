• Niah Nichelle Perry, 20, and Taz Fisher Korf, were cited by Alcoa Police officers at 4:26 p.m. June 22 on charges of shoplifting. An employee of Walmart, 1030 Hunters Crossing Dr., reported that Perry and Korf were skip-scanning items and allegedly attempted theft of groceries valued at $122.34.
• Alexis Christine Troutt, 18, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 12:14 p.m. June 23 on a charge of simple possession. An officer responded to reports of a reckless driver and pulled Troutt over in the Rural King parking lot, 945 McCammon Ave., for an unlit brake light. Officers allegedly observed Troutt swallow a narcotic, to which the report says she admitted was oxycodone. Officers then allegedly located a small blue pill, snort straws with residue, a dollar bill with residue and apparent suboxone tabs. The report states that Troutt said she did not have a prescription for any of the found narcotics.
• Tabitha A. Ferguson, 44, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 9:25 p.m. June 23 on a charge of simple possession. Officers reported Ferguson was sitting down in someone's lawn off Wright Road with a possible injury. Officers offered her a ride to her destination and asked if she was carrying any illegal substances. She was allegedly carrying a small amount of marijuana and a scale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.