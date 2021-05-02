Citations
• Preston J. Myers, 25, was cited by Maryville Police officers at 12:33 p.m. April 29 and charged with simple possession of a Schedule II substance and possessing drug paraphernalia. An officer searched Myers and found he had two glass pipes with burn residue, a small baggie of methamphetamine and multiple syringes, an incident report states.
• Drew E. Powell, 35, was cited by Maryville Police officers at 6:17 p.m. April 28 and charged with simple possession of marijuana. After his vehicle was pulled over, Powell admitted to having marijuana in the vehicle, an incident report states.
• Brian Lee Paschal, 39, Knoxville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 10:20 a.m. April 28 and charged with theft of property, driving while license suspended, improper lane change/usage and no proof of insurance. Paschal was driving a vehicle with a stolen tag, an incident report states.
• Renee Annette Moore, 51, Grayson Drive, Alcoa, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 2:21 a.m. April 29 and charged with simple possession of methamphetamine. Moore had a small bag containing a clear crystal-like substance in her vehicle, and she admitted it was meth, an incident report states.
