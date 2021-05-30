Citations
• Christopher Joe Brumley, 41, Chilhowee Trail, Maryville, was cited by Maryville Police officers at 10:50 a.m. May 27 and charged with possessing a Schedule I drug. When Blount County Sheriff's deputies arrived at Weigel's, 2105 U.S. Highway 321, Maryville, on a possible overdose call, they found Brumley passed out in his vehicle with several used and unused syringes there, an incident report states. Brumley allegedly admitted to shooting up heroin and having it in the vehicle; no evidence of an overdose was found and Brumley declined medical treatment.
• Kacie Michelle Blankenship, 31, Foch Street, Maryville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 6:11 p.m. May 27 and charged with simple possession of methamphetamine and possessing drug paraphernalia. In Blankenship's vehicle, officers found a box containing 0.4 grams of a crystal-like substance in a bag, two cut cans with burn residue and three syringes, an incident report states. She also was served with a Knox County warrant on a contempt of court charge.
• James C. Shaffer, 50, Madisonville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 11:50 p.m. May 27 and charged with simple possession of a Schedule II substance (methamphetamine) and possessing drug paraphernalia. Officers found meth, a metal spoon and two needles in Shaffer's backpack, an incident report states.
• Amber A. Martin, 31, Madisonville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 11:50 p.m. May 27 and charged with simple possession of a Schedule II substance. Officers found acetaminophen-with-hydrocodone pills in a vehicle seat Martin was sitting in, an incident report states. Martin said the pills didn't belong to her, she had never seen them before and didn't have a prescription for them, the report states.
• Sisters Janeka Ranay Simmons and Chauncey Janae Simmons, both 19 and of Lovingood Way, Maryville, both were cited by Alcoa Police officers at 9:41 p.m. May 26 and charged with simple possession of a Schedule VI substance. Officers found two plastic bags containing a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana in a vehicle the sisters were in, and they each claimed ownership of a bag, an incident report states.
• Brittany M. Montgomery, 22, Powell, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 1:27 a.m. May 27 and charged with simple possession of Schedule IV, V and VI substances. An officer found marijuana in Montgomery's vehicle and three Alprazolam pills and one Gabapentin pill in her purse, an incident report states.
