Citations
• Devin M. Hoog, 27, West Edison Street, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 9:52 p.m. Oct. 24 on a charge of simple possession. Officers pulled her over for speeding on Grayson Drive and allegedly saw a 33-gram bag of marijuana in the vehicle. After searching her, they also allegedly located a 100-milligram bottle of THC oil.
• Sarah Emily Woolsey, 31, Little Dug Gap Road, Louisville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 4:51 p.m. Oct. 27 on a charge of shoplifting. An employee at Walmart, 1030 Hunters Crossing Drive, allegedly recovered $89.90 worth of stolen goods from Woolsey.
• Jeremy Lukas Gaylor, 39, Willow Creek Circle, Maryville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 9:26 p.m. Oct. 27 on a charge of shoplifting. An employee at Walmart, 1030 Hunters Crossing Drive, allegedly recovered $92.85 worth of merchandise from Gaylor.
• Brandy M. Proffitt, 42, Rocky Branch Road, Walland, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 2:09 p.m. Oct. 28 on a charge of shoplifting. An employee at Walmart, 1030 Hunters Crossing Drive, allegedly recovered $287.06 worth of merchandise from Proffitt.
• Abigail Elise Williams, 24, Cripple Creek Lane, Maryville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 2:36 a.m. Oct. 29 on a charge of possession of marijuana. Williams was pulled over in her vehicle after an officer watched her run a red light on Joule Street, a report states. The officer reported smelling marijuana from inside the vehicle, and asked about it. Williams admitted to having some and gave the officer a baggie of marijuana from inside her car.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.