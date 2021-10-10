Citations
• Sarah Lynn Murrell, 28, Reagan Mill Road, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 8:37 p.m. Oct. 6 on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. An officer pulled over the vehicle Murrell was a passenger in when the driver swerved out of lane twice. The officers found seven used syringes and a spoon with burn marks inside the vehicle and in Murrell's purse. She allegedly said the paraphernalia was used for heroin, a report states.
