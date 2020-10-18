Citations
• Shelby Lynn Johnson, 23, Madisonville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 9:57 a.m. Oct. 15 and charged with shoplifting less than $1,000. A loss prevention employee at Walmart, 1030 Hunters Crossing Drive, Alcoa, reported that Johnson concealed makeup items in her pants and tried to leave the store without paying for them, an incident report states. Walmart recovered the items. The total value of the items was $47.90.
• David Nibayubahe, 19, Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 12:26 p.m. Oct. 15 and charged with shoplifting less than $1,000. A loss prevention employee at Walmart, 1030 Hunters Crossing Drive, Alcoa, reported that Nibayubahe tried to leave the store without paying for numerous food and drink items at the self-checkout, an incident report states. Walmart recovered the items. The total value of the items was $59.75.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.