• Jade Leanna Delozier, 26, East Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers on a charge of shoplifting. An employee of Walmart, 1030 Hunter's Crossing, reported Delozier had tried to leave the store with a $159 television. Officers later found her at the Chick-fil-a with three bags full of stolen clothes from another Walmart. She was trespassed from all Walmarts for life.
