Citations
• Ana-Alise Michelle Click-Jackson, 23, Grayson Drive, Alcoa, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 7:42 p.m. Oct. 21 and charged with two counts of simple possession of a Schedule II narcotic. During a traffic stop, Click-Jackson admitted to having Adderall pills, and an officer found five of them, an incident report states. The officer also found a white-powder rock believed to be crack cocaine folded inside a dollar bill in a makeup bag.
• Anthony Wayne Simone, 26, Maryville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 8:54 p.m. Oct. 21 and charged with simple possession of marijuana/dab and possession of drug paraphernalia. During a traffic stop, Simone admitted to having marijuana wax, and officers found a wax-like substance believed to be marijuana dab in a rubber ball, as well as a glass dab pipe with wax residue, an incident report states.
• Zachary Thanuel Chapman, 27, Cardin Lane, Maryville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 1:42 p.m. Oct. 21 and charged with theft by shoplifting. A loss prevention employee at Walmart, 1030 Hunters Crossing Drive, reported seeing Chapman place items in his left jacket pocket and skip-scan a six-pack of Pepsi, an incident report states. The total value of the items was $42.26.
