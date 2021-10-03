Citations
• Jade Leanna Delozier, 26, East Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville, and Nicholas Jordan Green, 30, Calderwood Highway, were cited by Alcoa Police officers at 8:27 p.m. Sept. 30 on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia. They were pulled over in a vehicle on the road in front of Clayton Homes, 2628 Alcoa Highway. Officers searched the vehicle and allegedly found 15 used syringes, three metal spoons with burn marks and a snort straw with residue.
