Citations
Alcoa
• Chrystal Danielle Braden, 35, Beacon Way, Rockford, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 2:31 p.m. April 16 on a charge of shoplifting from Dollar General, 344 Gill St., Alcoa. Braden was observed by an employee placing items into her purse.
• Scott A. Willis, 44, Impala Way, Maryville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 2:42 p.m. April 16 on a charge of shoplifting from Walmart, 1030 Hunters Crossing Drive, Alcoa. A loss prevention employee observed Willis concealing items then attempting to leave without paying for the items that he had concealed.
