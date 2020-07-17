Citations
• Timothy John White, 24, Effler Road, Maryville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 12:36 p.m. July 16 on a charge of shoplifting. Loss prevention employees at Walmart, 1030 Hunters Crossing Drive, Alcoa, reported that White attempted to leave the store without paying for $37.21 worth of merchandise.
• Katrina Camille Lyles, 30, Lenoir City, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 4:13 p.m. July 16 on a charge of shoplifting. Loss prevention employees at Walmart, 1030 Hunters Crossing Drive, Alcoa, reported that Lyles concealed two phone chargers, valued at $65.82, and attempted to leave without paying.
