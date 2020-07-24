Citations
• Nicole N. Deluca, 35, Thompson Bridge Road, Greenback, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 11:42 p.m. July 23 on charges of simple possession of a Schedule II substance and possession of drug paraphernalia after officers discovered a crystal substance believed to be methamphetamine, a glass pipe and a digital scale during a traffic stop.
• Mack Hammontree, 26, Craigs Chapel Road, Greenback, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 3:05 a.m. July 24 on charges of simple possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Officers discovered approximately 12.5 grams of a leafy green substance believed to be marijuana and a marijuana pipe during a traffic stop.
