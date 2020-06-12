Citations
Alcoa
• Kimberly J. Alexander, 41, U.S. Highway 411 South, Maryville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 10:49 a.m. June 11 on charges of simple possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Shawn Nicholas Crawford, 46, Sparks Drive, Maryville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 10:47 p.m. June 11 on a charge of simple possession of a Schedule III substance (Suboxone).
• Gabrelle Joallyn Sanders, 30, Rockford Boyd Road, Rockford, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 2:03 a.m. June 12 on charges of simple possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
