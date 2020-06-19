Citations
Alcoa
• Ronnie C. Domingos, 52, East Harper Avenue, Maryville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 8:26 a.m. June 18 on a charge of shoplifting. Loss prevention employees at Walmart, 1030 Hunters Crossing Drive, Alcoa, observed Domingos pass all points of sale with $161.70 worth of merchandise without paying for the items.
• Michelle McGeath, 51, Knoxville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 1:47 p.m. June 18 on a charge of shoplifting. Loss prevention employees at Walmart, 1030 Hunters Crossing Drive, observed McGeath switch price tags on items and place several items into bags without paying for them. The items are valued at $409.11.
