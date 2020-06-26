Citations
• Josiah Phillip Cochrane, 28, Mountain View Circle, Maryville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 7:34 p.m. June 25 on charges of possession of narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia. During a traffic stop, officers discovered five spoons with a white residue, multiple baggies of a substance believed to be heroin, three Gabapentin pills, one Suboxone pill and six Cialis pills. Cochrane claimed ownership of the narcotics and paraphernalia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.