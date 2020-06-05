Citations
• Ryan Cagle, 30, Kalamazoo, Michigan, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 2:17 p.m. June 4 on a charge of shoplifting from Walmart, 1030 Hunters Crossing Drive, Alcoa. Loss prevention employees said Cagle placed merchandise he had not paid for in a bag and attempted to leave the store.
• Dominique A. Rowden, 22, Knoxville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 10:37 p.m. June 4 on charges of simple possession of marijuana and driving on a suspended license.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.