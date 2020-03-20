Citations
• Walter Lamont Henry, 22, Cape Drive, Maryville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 8:10 p.m. March 19 on charges of simple possession of marijuana and driving on a suspended license. Officers pulled over a car that Henry was driving without its headlight on. During the stop, officers found a bag that contained approximately 0.9 grams of a green leafy substance.
• Micah Demond Curtis, 20, no address listed, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 9:55 p.m. March 18 on charges of simple possession of marijuana. Officers pulled over Moore's car after it allegedly failed to maintain its lane. During the stop, officers noticed a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Officers found a small bag of approximately 3 grams of a green leafy substance in Curtis' right front pocket.
