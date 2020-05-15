Citations
• Lyndsey J. Sokol, 18, Pocono Way, Maryville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 1:23 a.m. May 15 on a charge of simple possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, after officers discovered Sokol to be in possession of two glass pipes and marijuana wax during a traffic stop.
• Jasmine B. Vanover, 21, West Bell Street, Alcoa, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 7:33 p.m. May 14 on a charge of simple possession of a Schedule 2 substance, believed to be Adderall, during a traffic stop.
• Elisabeth D. Horney, 23, Knoxville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 12:34 p.m. May 14 on a charge of shoplifting. Loss prevention employees at Walmart, 1030 Hunters Crossing Drive, Alcoa, observed Horney concealing merchandise in her purse and attempting to leave the store without paying for the concealed items, valued at $160.34.
