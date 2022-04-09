Citations
Alcoa
• Lula R. Bryant, 61, Cavern Road, Townsend, was cited on a charge of shoplifting at 2:20 p.m. April 7. An employee at the Walmart located at 1030 Hunters Crossing Drive reported that Bryant had bagged multiple items totaling $44.79 while at a self-checkout station and left the store without scanning or paying for those items. Bryant told police that she thought the items she took had scanned and that she had paid for them.
Maryville
• Carly Quickle, 24, Forest Avenue, Maryville was cited on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident at 7:56 a.m. April 7. Officers reported that they were responding to a wreck when they were informed that there had been a second wreck involving a vehicle alleged to have left the scene of the first crash. Officers wrote in their report of the incident that they then found the vehicle they suspected to be involved in both crashes at the scene of a third wreck. The driver of that vehicle, Quickle, and her passenger reported injuries from the third accident and were taken to Blount Memorial Hospital.
