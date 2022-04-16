Citations
Alcoa
• Sabrina R. Wilhite, 51, Sir Edward Lane, Maryville, was cited at 1:26 p.m. April 12 on a charge of shoplifting. An employee of the Walmart located at 1030 Hunters Crossing Drive reported that Wilhite had taken store merchandise beyond points of sale without first purchasing the items.
• Fatima Escamilla, 20, Bennett Lane, Louisville, was cited at 5:07 p.m. April 13 on a charge of shoplifting. An employee of the Walmart located at 1030 Hunters Crossing Drive reported that Escamilla scanned and paid for store merchandise priced lower than the items with which she attempted to leave. Escamilla allegedly admitted the theft to police.
Maryville
• Officers cited Robin Gregory Byrd, 63, Panorama Drive, Maryville, at 6:02 p.m. April 8 on a charge of theft. An employee of the Walmart located at 2410 U.S. Highway 411 reported to police that Byrd did not scan several items in her cart while at the self-checkout station of the store. The employee told police that Byrd then attempted to exit the store.
• Luis Enrique-Colin Lopez, 27, East Lincoln Road, Alcoa, was cited on a charge of simple possession of Schedule II at 12:02 a.m. April 12. Officers conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of U.S. Highway 411 South and William Blount Drive after reportedly observing a vehicle with a dark window tint. Officers searched the vehicle, as they'd had prior experiences with Lopez and another occupant of the vehicle. Officers allegedly found suspected methamphetamine during the search.
• Steven Lee, 38, Denton Hayes Road, Maryville, was cited at 3:10 p.m. April 12 on a charged of shoplifting. Officers responded to a report of a theft at the Walmart located at 2410 U.S. Highway 411, where they spoke with a Walmart employee who told them that Lee had not scanned all of the items that he took with him past the store's final points of sale. Lee was trespassed from the store.
• Officers cited Marvin R. Penny, 60, Hope Street, Maryville, at 5:30 p.m. April 12 on a charge of shoplifting. An employee of the Walmart located at 2410 U.S. Highway 411 told police that Penny had tried to conceal store merchandise and exit the store without paying for the items.
