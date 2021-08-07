Citations
• Tracy Lea Milani, 50, Morganton Road, Maryville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 10:42 a.m. Aug. 5 and charged with simple possession of methamphetamine and possessing drug paraphernalia. While searching Milani's vehicle, an officer found in a purse 0.6 grams of a white crystal substance believed to be methamphetamine, two meth pipes, four syringes, a "tie-off" and two baggies with residue, an incident report states.
• Benjamin F. Dodson, 21, East Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 12:24 p.m. Aug. 5 and charged with shoplifting. A loss prevention employee at Walmart, 1030 Hunters Crossing Drive, Alcoa, said Dodson pretended to scan four items at the self-checkout station and didn't actually pay for them, an incident report states.
