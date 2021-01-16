Citations
• William Christopher Sudderth, 50, East Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 12:17 a.m. Jan. 15 and charged with simple possession of Schedule II and V narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia. While searching Sudderth, officers found a glass meth pipe with burn marks and two Gabapentin pills in his front pocket, an incident report states. A plastic bag containing a crystal-like substance was found in a vehicle Sudderth was in, and he claimed ownership of it and identified it as methamphetamine, the report states.
