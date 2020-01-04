Citations
• Sherry Renee Godsey, 54, Cumberland Court, Louisville, was cited by Maryville Police officers at 12:10 a.m. Jan. 3 and charged with shoplifting at Kroger, 507 N. Foothills Plaza Drive. The woman allegedly hid $143.89 worth of Angus steaks in her purse.
• A 15-year-old boy was cited at 7:48 p.m. Jan. 1 for possession of marijuana. Officers noticed a strong odor of marijuana coming from a car occupied by four people. Police officers asked the four people, two of whom were juveniles, what happened to the marijuana and they responded "they had smoked it all." An officer found pot thrown outside the car.
• Crystal Dale Hornsby, 37, Garland Road, Maryville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 9:35 p.m. Jan. 2 for shoplifting at Walmart, 1030 Hunters Crossing Drive. A Walmart loss prevention employee reported the woman took price tags off of lower-price items and scanned them instead of the items she had in her cart. The woman allegedly paid $89.48 for $258.22 worth of merchandise.
• Tiffany Lovingood, 33, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 12:58 p.m. Jan. 2 for shoplifting at Dollar General. A store manager reported the women concealed eight items in her purse. A police officer asked if she had hidden any items in her purse. She responded, "No." When the purse was emptied there were eight unpaid items worth approximately $18.
