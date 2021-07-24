Citations
• Miranda Michelle Thompson, 37, Windridge Drive, Maryville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 6:38 p.m. July 22 on a charges of shoplifting and criminal trespass. A loss prevention officer at Walmart, 1030 Hunters Crossing Drive, Alcoa, reported that Thompson went through the self-checkout but didn't pay for items valued at $221.79. She had been issued a trespassing warning from the Maryville Walmart in 2018, a report states.
• Jason Joshua Massa, 36, U.S. Highway 411 South, Maryville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 11:30 p.m. July 22 on charges of simple possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Massa was a passenger in a van stopped for driving without its lights on. During a search, officers said they found a methamphetamine pipe and a small plastic bag containing a white crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine in the battery compartment of a headlamp flashlight, both inside a backpack. Massa said the pipe was his but denied any knowledge of the methamphetamine, a report states.
