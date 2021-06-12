Citations
• Douglas Shawn Thacker, 44, Laws Chapel Road, Maryville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 4:54 p.m. June 9 and charged with theft by shoplifting under $1,000. A loss prevention employee at Walmart, 1030 Hunters Crossing Drive, Alcoa, said Thacker fraudulently scanned two items, worth $33.81 total, with a 50-cent bar code, an incident report states.
• Allyson G. Jennings, 18, Wildwood Road, Maryville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 12:21 p.m. June 8 and charged with shoplifting. A loss prevention employee at Walmart, 1030 Hunters Crossing Drive, Alcoa, said Jennings pulled the tags off items and placed them in her purse, as well as skip-scanned two items at the self-checkout area. The total value of the items was $59.42.
• Ricky Neal Forster, 37, Knoxville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 2:52 a.m. June 9 and charged with simple possession of a Schedule II substance. An officer found methamphetamine in Forster's vehicle, and Forster said he and a 36-year-old woman were injecting it before the officer arrived, an incident report states.
• Sharon Thornhill, 19, Columbus Street, Maryville, was cited by Maryville Police officers at 2:38 p.m. June 4 on a charge of with simple possession of a Schedule II substance (cocaine). An officer found a small bag of cocaine in a purse, and Thornhill admitted it was hers, an incident report states.
• Foremny Menendez, 56, Houston Springs Road, Greenback, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 4:30 p.m. June 4 on a charge of shoplifting from Walmart, 1030 Hunters Crossing Drive, Alcoa. Loss prevention employees at Walmart observed Menendez attempt to shoplift $96.29 worth of merchandise from the store, an incident report states.
• Lindsey M. Bishop, 36, Knoxville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 12:23 a.m. June 7 on charges of simple possession of clonazepam, simple possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Officers found the drugs in her car during a traffic stop, an incident report states.
• Kenneth Eddie Markland, 45, Wildwood Road, Maryville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers during a traffic stop at 3:30 a.m. June 6 on charges of simple possession of heroin, simple possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. An incident report states Markland informed officers he had drugs in the vehicle.
• Hugh R. Honeycutt, 46, Erwin, Tennessee, was cited during a traffic stop by Alcoa Police officers at 8:08 a.m. June 7 on charges of simple possession of narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.