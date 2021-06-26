Citations
• Amy Louise Wilson, 52, Avalon Drive, Louisville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 10:06 p.m. June 23 and charged with simple possession of a Schedule II substance. In a vehicle in which Wilson was riding, officers found an Adderall pill in her seat, and she claimed ownership of it, an incident report states.
• Brittany Rachelle Bush, 27, Knoxville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 11:40 p.m. June 23 and charged with simple possession of a Schedule II substance and possessing drug paraphernalia. In a vehicle in which Bush was riding, officers found a snort straw in a purse, and she claimed ownership of it, an incident report states. Bush also admitted to having heroin concealed inside her privates and removed a plastic bag containing a gray powdery substance, the report states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.