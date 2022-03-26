Citations
Alcoa
• Officers cited Olivia Paige Carruba, 33, Mustang Drive, Friendsville, and Brandon Lee Lively, 39, Isaac Court, Maryville, on charges including simple possession of methamphetamine at 4:05 a.m. March 24. Officers conducted a traffic after reportedly observing that the car Carruba was driving had an illegal window tint. Officers spoke to both Carruba and Lively, and noted that Lively appeared to be intoxicated. Carruba reportedly agreed to a search of the vehicle. Officers allegedly found 55 needles, other suspected drug paraphernalia and a small clear bag containing suspected methamphetamine. Carruba was cited on charges of simple possession of methamphetamine and driving on a suspended license. Lively was cited on a charge of simple possession of methamphetamine.
