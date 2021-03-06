Citations
• Robert M. Floer, 24, Knoxville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 4:49 p.m. March 5 and charged with driving on a suspended license, simple possession of a Schedule VI substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, no proof of insurance and violation of registration. After pulling his vehicle over, officers discovered Floer had 3.4 grams of a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana, a straw, a spoon with white residue and two digital scales, an incident report states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.