Citations
Alcoa
• Brianna Czahoroski, 31, Adkins Way, Louisville, was cited at 9:57 p.m. April 28 on charges of simple possession of Schedule I, Schedule II and Schedule IV. Police responded to a call reporting a suspicious person and encountered Czahoroski, along with one other person, in her vehicle at 1051 Hunters Crossing Drive. Czahoroski allegedly allowed officers to search her vehicle. They reported finding suspected heroin, suspected methadone, suspected Clonazepam, and drug paraphernalia including a cheese grater, metal tray and straw.
