Citations
• Zachery B. Colabaugh, 22, Tazewell, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 10:55 p.m. May 13 and charged with simple possession of a Schedule VI substance (marijuana), possessing drug paraphernalia and driving while license suspended. While searching Colabaugh's vehicle, officers found a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana in a pink purse and in the center console, plus three marijuana grinders, a digital scale with marijuana residue and two marijuana pipes, an incident report states.
