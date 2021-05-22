Citations
• Rexalina Alice Clabough, 39, Whites Mill Road, Maryville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 10:16 p.m. May 20 and charged with simple possession of Schedule I and II substances. Officers found heroin and methamphetamine in Clabough's purse, an incident report states.
• Chaney Franklin Parks, 31, Poplar Street, Alcoa, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 10:16 p.m. May 20 and charged with simple possession of a Schedule II substance. Officers found methamphetamine in a vehicle Parks was in, and he claimed ownership of it, an incident report states.
