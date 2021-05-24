Citations
• Pamela S. Bowling, 39, Knoxville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 8:34 a.m. May 21 on charges of simple possession of methamphetamine, simple possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Michelle Lea Bivins, 48, Laws Chapel Road, Maryville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 9:31 p.m. May 22 on charges of simple possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.